Sioux City man wanted for burglary arrested months later following gas station disturbance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man wanted for allegedly stealing $3,700 worth of tools and equipment from a Sioux City Engineering trailer was arrested following a disturbance call at a Kum & Go.

According to court documents, on February 24, Joshua Watts, 33, broke into a Sioux City Engineering trailer at 1001 Tri View Avenue. The trailer was parked there for a road construction project. Watts stole tools and other equipment valued at $3,700 from the trailer.

On Sunday, at 4:08 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance between Watts and a woman in a vehicle parked in front of Kum & Go on Gordon Drive. Police located Watts inside the convenience store and found he had active arrest warrants for second-degree theft and third-degree burglary for the February incident. Officers also discovered 1.7 grams of meth and a broken glass pipe on Watts.

Watts was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, and second-degree theft. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

Documents said Watts was previously convicted in Woodbury County of possession of a controlled substance in February of 2020. He also had two drug convictions in 2011 and 2012, both in Linn County.