SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly intimidated his neighbor by lighting Molotov cocktails.

Quan Thach, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested on Jan. 4 after an incident in the early morning. According to court documents, Thach left the front door of his house on Alice Street Thursday at 6:12 a.m., lighting and carrying a Molotov cocktail. He went to the backyard of the victim’s residence, ignited the bottle and placed it in the yard.

Documents stated that he is intimidating his neighbor “because he incorrectly believes they have been trespassing in and around his property.”

Thach allegedly committed the same acts three times before on Nov. 5, 2023; Dec. 7, 2023; and Dec. 13, 2023.

On Nov. 5, 2023, at 4 a.m., Thach went to the front of the neighbor’s residence, lit the bottle, and smashed it on the sidewalk, “causing a fireball to erupt,” documents state.

Around 11:38 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2023, documents state that Thach again went to his neighbor’s residence with a Molotov cocktail, ignited it, and placed it on the steps in front of the residence.

During the incident on Dec. 13, 2023, Thach allegedly went to the backyard of the victim’s residence around 2 p.m., lit the Molotov cocktail, and set it on the grass.

During the four instances, the Molotov cocktails didn’t cause damage more than $750.

For these incidents, Thach has been charged with four counts of 3rd-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor, three counts of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, a class C felony; and one count of simulated explosive violation, a serious misdemeanor.

Thach has also been charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, for an incident that took place on Jun. 23, 2023. Around 11:30 a.m. on that day, Thach was upset with his neighbor, so he threw a small chuck of cement at his neighbor’s vehicle parked on the street, breaking a rear window.

A pretrial conference for that case is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Thach is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.