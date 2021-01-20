Sioux City man uninjured after rolling truck hauling barrels

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was uninjured after rolling a commercial truck hauling plastic barrels near Orange City.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on January 19, at 4:49 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a commercial motor vehicle incident that occurred on Highway 60, three miles south of Orange City.

Carlos Rodriguez-Perez, 26, of Sioux City, was driving a 2005 Freightliner pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with plastic barrels going south on Highway 60 when he lost control of the vehicle, entering the north ditch. As a result of the crash, the truck and trailer rolled onto its side.

Officials said the Freightliner suffered around $40,000 in damage.

Rodriguez-Perez was cited for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.

