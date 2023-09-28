SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced Sep. 22 to more than 5 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Braden Rogers, 23, received the prison term after he pleaded guilty in federal court on March 22 to possession of child pornography.

Evidence at Rogers’ sentencing hearing showed that between May 1, 2020, and Aug 10, 2021, possessed over 100 videos of child sexual abuse material depicting children under the age of 12. It was also established Rogers used social media to distribute material portraying sadistic or masochistic conduct or sexual abuse and exploitation of an infant or toddler to others.

Rogers was sentenced to 66 months in prison and fined $500. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victims and serve a 5-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

Rogers is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.