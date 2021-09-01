Sioux City man takes woman’s SUV without permission and admitted to drinking 3 Four Loko, courts documents say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man failed to obey police after he allegedly took a woman’s vehicle without her consent Monday night and returned it in the early morning while apparently intoxicated.

According to court documents, police received a call around 8:18 p.m. from a woman saying Donavan Blackbird, 25, took her SUV without consent.

Blackbird later returned the vehicle to the victim’s apartment on Glen Oaks Boulevard Tuesday around 2 a.m. Documents said Blackbird was intoxicated and banged on the victim’s apartment door, eventually kicking it open and damaging it.

When police arrived, Blackbird was found hiding under the apartment complex’s staircase. Blackbird had bloodshot eyes, the odor of alcohol from his breath, and was emotionally unstable. He admitted to officers of consuming three cans of Four Loko, documents stated.

Blackbird refused a breath test and when police asked him to sit down to limit any potential danger, he refused and told law enforcement, “You are not the law.”

Blackbird was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and fifth-degree criminal mischief – hate crime. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $2,000 bond.