Sioux City man stole more than $3,500 worth of merchandise from Bomgaars, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $3,500 worth of items from Bomgaars when doing cleaning for the store.

According to court documents, on April 2 at 7:25 p.m., Roy Venegas De La Cruz, 35, was working for a cleaning service hired by a Bomgaars store on 1805 Zenith Drive. He allegedly stole a crimping tool worth $3,499. On April 3, his brother pawned the item at a shop. On April 6, the Sioux City Police Department received a theft report from the Bomgaars.

In an interview with police, Venegas De La Cruz confessed to the theft, and also admitted to stealing a hammer drill worth $179.99. He also told authorities he had a gambling problem.

Venegas De La Cruz was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. He was also out on bond for domestic abuse assault. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $2,750.