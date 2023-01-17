SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of shooting his suspected girlfriend on Saturday is scheduled for an initial appearance. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the court documents filed with the Woodbury County District Court, Austyn Self, 23, is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.

Self is being charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment after officials say that he shot a woman in the abdomen.

During a press conference, Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said that the woman was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she was shot.

Complaint documents state that the dispatcher could hear screaming and then Self apparently picked up the phone and told them that he would comply when the police arrived. When officials arrived, the woman was holding a 6-month-old baby, she was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gill added that the children who were at the residence when the incident occurred were released to family members after an investigation was conducted by DHS.