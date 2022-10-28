SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man found guilty of the murder of his roommate has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Robert Buel, 53, appeared in the Woodbury County Courthouse Friday morning where he was sentenced for the offenses of second-degree murder and going armed with intent. On the murder offense, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. For the going armed with intent offense, he will serve 5 years to serve concurrently with the 50 years and pay a $1,025 fine.

Buel was also sentenced to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the victim Jason Lafferty, 41. He must also pay an additional $5,630.78 in restitution to the Crime Victim Assistance Programs along with court costs and attorney fees.

On August 19, 2022, Buel was found guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the August 22, 2021, killing of Lafferty.

On that 2021 morning, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a shooting at a residence on 21st Street. Police said the two roommates were arguing when Lafferty went to the garage. Buel followed armed with a shotgun and handgun, set the shotgun down, and then shot Lafferty with the handgun, police said.

Buel’s attorney had motioned for a new trial on October 15, but the judge denied it Thursday.