Sioux City man sentenced to prison for meth distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man with a criminal history was sentenced to at least 15 years in federal prison for attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

Clyde Allen Lincoln, 37, Sioux City has a history of criminal convictions, possessed methamphetamine for distribution and was sentenced to federal prison June 11, 2019, according to the Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office

At his change of plea sentencing in Sioux City, it was revealed that he tried to flee on foot from the scene of a traffic stop in Sioux City on May 22, 2018. During the foot chase, he disposed of a package. The package was determined to contain over 82 grams of pure methamphetamine. When police caught him near Rose Hill Park and Heelan High School, he resisted arrest.

Lincoln’s past criminal history included two operating while intoxicated offenses, four assault convictions, a burglary conviction, and two previous convictions for possession while intent to sell drugs. Lincoln was also on probation when he attempted to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment. After he serves his term, he must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lincoln is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he is transported to a federal prison.