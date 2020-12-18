Sioux City man sentenced to prison for 2019 kidnapping of 14-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping in Sioux City in early 2019.

Michael Marshall-Limoges, 24, received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that Marshall-Limoges saw two siblings, a 14-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, enter the Kum & Go on Morningside Avenue on March 22, 2019, and moved his car. He then entered the store and watch the kids, following them and twice making contact before attacking them.

They said that he blocked the path the kids were going with his vehicle before then telling the 14-year-old, “If you don’t get in my car, I’m going to hurt your brother/or I am going to run your brother over,” officials said.

Marshall-Limoges then grabbed the girl’s hair and pushed her into the car in the passenger side. The girl noticed the open driver’s side door and escaped through it. Marshall-Limoges saw this and tried to grab her.

The boy managed to escape and yelled, alerting a witness. The witness ran towards the screaming and saw the incident. They also saw Marshall-Limoges get in his vehicle, accelerate and drive directly at the boy. The witness shoved the boy out of the way. He then called 911 and took the kids to his safety.

Marshall-Limoges reportedly told law enforcement that if the girl hadn’t escaped, “things would have been a lot worse for me” because “who knows what I would have done next.”

Marshall-Limoges was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Marshall-Limoges is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, and prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.