Sioux City man sentenced to prison for intent to distribute more than 15 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessed firearms has been sentenced to federal prison.

Diego Ayala, 31, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty on July 15 to one count of intent to distribute, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to documents from the United States Attorney’s Office, evidence revealed that from September 2020 to January 2021, Ayala and others conspired to distribute more than 15 pounds of meth.

Over several weeks, in four separate transactions, an out-of-state source sold more than ten pounds of meth to Ayala for distribution according to documents. Another source sold more than five pounds to Ayala for distribution.

On January 7, officers conducted a controlled purchase of one pound of methamphetamine to Ayala, and as a result, officials executed a search warrant at his residence and seized four pounds of methamphetamine and one unloaded handgun, and one loaded assault rifle. They were also able to locate 272 rounds of various ammo from Ayala’s residence.

Ayala admitted to conspiring to distribute the seized methamphetamine and being an unlawful use of meth while in possession of firearms.

Ayala was sentenced to 90 months (about 7 and a half years) in prison and must serve three years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Ayala remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transferred to federal prison.