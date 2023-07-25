SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The man who allegedly went by “Capone” was sentenced on July 21, 2023, due to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Randy Hall, 39, of Sioux City, received 97 months and 22 days in prison. The sentence was adjusted from 1088 months for time already served. He will also be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Hall pleaded guilty on March 13 after he was arrested on outstanding warrants. Evidence showed that when the warrants were executed, Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

The release specified that Hall hid the firearm on his person, then tried to hide it in the police cruiser as officials transported him to jail. Officials were able to find the firearm.

As a convicted felon and unlawful drug user, Hall is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, according to the release. Additionally, Hall has a history of violence and other crimes including but not limited to assault on a police officer, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, escape, and first-degree theft, the release stated.

Hall is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.