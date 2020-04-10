Sioux City man sentenced to prison for failing to register as sex offender

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced on to 15 months’ in federal prison.

Ulises Alvarado, 53, received the prison term Wednesday after a January 16 guilty plea to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

In addition to his 15 months’ imprisonment, Alvarado must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

At the guilty plea, Alvarado admitted that from November 19, 2018, through March 6, 2019, he knowingly failed to register or update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in the Northern District of Iowa.

Alvarado is required to register as a sex offender due to a December 10, 1998, conviction for unlawful sexual contact in the third degree in the State of Delaware. An investigation showed that from November 19, 2018, through December 15, 2018, he worked and resided in Storm Lake; and from December 18, 2018, through March 6, 2019, he worked and resided in Sioux City. Law enforcement found that the State of Iowa Sex Offender Registry contained no record of Alvarado registering as a sex offender in Iowa prior to March 6, 2019.

Alvarado is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.