Sioux City man sentenced to prison for distributing meth near protected locations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced January 2 to 15 years in federal prison.

Julio Cesar Salais, 46, of Sioux City, Iowa, received his prison term after he pleaded guilty on August 6, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location.

Salais had already been convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Northern District of Iowa District Court in 1996 and 2002.

According to a recent press release, Salais admitted that from May 2018 through March 2019, he and others conspired to distribute more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sioux City, Iowa area.

Salais continued to admit that he distributed more than 300 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on two separate occasions.

These distributions occurred within the protected locations of Irving Elementary School, Sioux City Alternative School and Opportunities School at the Boys and Girls home in Sioux City.

Salais was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Salais is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.