Sioux City man sentenced to prison after breaking supervised release rules

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who possessed a firearm as a felon has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Joel Dawdy, 31, of Sioux City pleaded guilty on December 21, 2020, after evidence and hearings revealed that on January 28, 2020, officers stopped a vehicle in which Dawdy was the passenger. Dawdy exited the car and abandoned a loaded gun.

After Dawdy pleaded guilty and was on supervised release, he violated the terms of his release by making a run for it and had to be arrested by the United States Marshal Service.

Dawdy was sentenced to 63 months (about 5 and a half years) in prison and is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.