SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced on Monday to more than 10 years in federal prison for planning to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the release, Fabian Alcaraz-Santillan, 25, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty on September 8, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that from August 2020 through September 11, 2020, Alcaraz-Santillan and others conspired to distribute more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

The release stated Alcaraz-Santillan received multiple packages of methamphetamine that were hidden in women’s corsets from Mexico with the intent for further distribution.

Alcaraz-Santillan was sentenced to 123 months (10 years and three months) imprisonment and must serve a 5-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

Alcaraz-Santillan remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.