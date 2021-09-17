Sioux City man sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing

Michael Landrum
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.

55-year-old Michael Landrum was found guilty of killing Salahadi Adem in September of 2020. He was also found guilty of willful injury, as well as the attempted murder of a 43-year-old woman.

On September 11, 2020, two victims that had been stabbed were discovered by law enforcement at a Sioux City residence on Nebraska Street. Both of the victims were taken to Mercy-One. Adem succumbed to his injuries.

