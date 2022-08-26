SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man found guilty of murder and child endangerment of an infant has been sentenced Friday.

Tayvon Davis, 26, was found guilty in June 2022 by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment leading to death, and multiple acts of child endangerment in the August 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old baby.

Davis appeared in the Woodbury County Courthouse Friday morning where he was sentenced to life in prison on the counts of murder and child endangerment resulting in death. On the count of multiple acts of child endangerment, he was sentenced to no more than 50 years in prison. The sentences will run at the same time, and there is no chance of parole. Davis will also have to pay $150,000 of restitution to the victim’s family.

Court documents alleged the baby had an elbow injury, kept vomiting, and was unable to walk anymore after an August 2018 incident when the child was left in Davis’ care. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha and died. Examiners concluded an autopsy and said the girl died from multiple blunt force injuries and considered the death a homicide.