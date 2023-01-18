SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has received more than four years in federal prison after he pointed a loaded gun at two women in a bar.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, while at a bar Luis Gomez, 37, of Sioux City, pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to “air this place out”. The police were called and Gomez fled the scene.

Gomez left with a passenger. During the chase, Gomez allegedly told the passenger to throw the gun out the window. After the chase officers found a firearm, which was loaded, and a magazine in the path of the chase. Marijuana and other ammunition were found inside the car after the chase was over.

Gomez pleaded guilty to the charges in September of last year.

According to the release, Gomez has committed more than 34 offenses including charges involving drugs, weapons and violence which made him ineligible to possess a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of 49 months in prison.

After his release, Gomez will also have to serve 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was part of project safe neighborhoods, a crime reduction effort by the Department of Justice that focuses on enforcement efforts with respect to the most violent offenders with locally based prevention and reentry programs.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.