Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for possession of firearm by a drug user

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Hector Andrade, 21, of Sioux City, received his prison term April 1 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a drug user.

According to a recent press release, evidence at Andrade’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, it was revealed that Andrade was not only an unlawful user of marijuana but also a distributor of marijuana.

During a search of Andrade’s residence, a 12 gauge shotgun along with ammunition, which Andrade possessed in connection with his drug trafficking was found in his room. They also found glass pipes, packaging materials, a scale, cash money, large amounts of marijuana, and a suitcase containing various THC products.

A month after his residence was searched, he was discovered dealing marijuana again.

Andrade was sentenced in Sioux City to 30 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Andrade is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.