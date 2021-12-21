SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison.

Lawrence Parmelee, 43, of Sioux City, received a four-year prison term after a guilty plea back on July 29 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that Parmelee was involved in a conspiracy from March 2019 through December 2019 that distributed more than 1,300 grams of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. On August 14, 2019, Parmelee distributed more than 26 grams of actual (pure) methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement.

Parmelee would obtain distribution quantities of methamphetamine for use or redistribution and also assisted others by transporting them to or from drug transactions for which Parmelee was compensated with methamphetamine for use or re-distribution.

Parmelee was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment along with a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Parmelee is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.