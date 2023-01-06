SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years’ imprisonment for meth conspiracy.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jesse Chavez, 43, of Sioux City, was sentenced on January 4 after evidence showed he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least 500 grams of mixed methamphetamine and 150 grams of pure methamphetamine in the Sioux City area between September 2021 and December 2021.

On December 14, 2021, Sioux City Police officers observed suspicious conduct by Chavez in a Walgreens parking lot and inside the store. Officers confronted Chavez, obtained consent to search his vehicle, and seized three ounces of meth. Chavez would obtain multiple-ounce quantities of meth from his sources of supply and then sell lesser quantities to others.

Chavez also pleaded guilty June 28, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver drugs in 2015.

Chavez was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment and must serve a 10-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. Chavez remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.