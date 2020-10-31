Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for firearm offense

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Cordaro Whitsel, age 31, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 19, 2020, guilty plea to being a felon, drug user, and domestic abuse misdemeanant in possession of a firearm.

Evidenced produced by the United States at the detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings revealed that on November 16, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., a person contacted the Sioux City Police Department and requested officers to come to her residence on Main Street in Sioux City right away because Cordaro Whitsel was there, on parole, unwelcome, and “irate.” At the time, Whitsel had prior convictions for forgery, theft, burglary, and domestic abuse assault. Officers arrived and found Whitsel outside the residence wearing a large camouflage backpack. Whitsel removed the backpack and set it next to him on the porch. Officers spoke with the 911 caller, who explained that she was assaulted by Whitsel during an argument while her children, ages 4 years, 2 years, and 4 months, were present in the residence. The 911 caller had visible injuries that were consistent with her statements.

Whitsel was arrested. A small baggie of methamphetamine was found lying on the porch where Whitsel was seated. Inside the backpack, law enforcement found a loaded shotgun (one round in the chamber and 3 rounds in the magazine tube). Officers subsequently located a ballistic vest in the basement where Whitsel had been prior to the assault.

Whitsel was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Whitsel was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Whitsel is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

