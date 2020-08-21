Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth from his residence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 15 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine from his residence.

Carlos Gomez, 37, of Sioux City, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Officials said on March 4, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Gomez’s property where they seized about five grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and $1,000 in cash that belonged to him.

In his plea agreement, Gomez admitted to selling almost four pounds of “ice” methamphetamine from December 2019 through March 4, 2020.

Court documents reported that he also admitted to knowingly possessing a gun in furtherance of selling methamphetamine.

Gomez was sentenced for Count 1 to 123 months of imprisonment, for Count 2 to 60 months of prison, and serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term ends. There’s no parole in the federal system.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand and is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Latest Stories