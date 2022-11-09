SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man received seven years in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon.

Michael Mace, 20, had been convicted of at least five prior crimes in Woodbury County, all convictions coming from around the same time in January 2021. The convictions included theft in the first degree, theft in the second degree, intent to deliver methamphetamine, assault on an officer, and eluding. Felons are barred from possessing firearms or firearms ammunition.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney General’s Office, back in July 2021 officers of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in which Mace was a passenger and a high-speed chase ensued. During the chase, a gun was thrown out of the vehicle and the pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Mace fled on foot but didn’t get far and the gun was later located on the sidewalk along the path of the chase. The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have Mace’s fingerprints on them.

Mace was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in prison and will have to serve an additional three years of supervised release when he’s released. The US Marshals office is holding Mace until he can be transported to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the SCPD and prosecuted by assistant United States Attorney General Forde Fairchild.