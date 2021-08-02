Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years for meth distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced following a guilty plea on a drug distribution charge.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, in March, Derek Wilkens, 35, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The released stated evidence provided throughout plea and sentence hearings showed Wilkens distributed at least three pounds of methamphetamine along with other people from May 2019 to August 2019. When a search warrant was used on a residence of his supply source, Wilkens was found possessing around 88 grams of methamphetamine.

Wilkens was sentenced to 72 months in prison and must serve three years of supervised release. He is currently in the custody of the US Marshal.