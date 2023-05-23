SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man found guilty of attempted murder has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Carlos Mejia, 22, of Sioux City, appeared in district court Monday where he was sentenced on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury. A jury found Mejia guilty on all three charges in March.

Courtesy of Sioux City Police Department

On the count of attempted murder, Mejia was sentenced to 25 years and 10 years each on the other charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently. Additionally, he must pay two fines of $1,370 for a total of $2,740.

Mejia was charged on March 17, 2022, after a shooting that occurred days before. The Sioux City Police Department said Mejia arranged for a woman to come to his house to buy methamphetamine. He had the woman enter the house and wait in her kitchen. He then fired a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen, the woman ran away and was treated at a local hospital.

Police originally stated that the shooting was the result of an attempted burglary where it was reported that the female victim entered Mejia’s home with a knife, and he fired at her.