SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced Friday for his role in the fatal shooting outside a Sioux City bar.

Lawrence Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 21 years in prison at the Woodbury County Courthouse. He isas also been ordered to pay $150,000 in restititution to the victim’s family along with other court fines.

In December 2021, Canady was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, serious assault, and willful injury causing bodily injury for his involvement in a fight that left Martez Harrison, 22, dead.

On May 1, 2021, around 1:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street in Sioux City.

Officials said Dwight Evans, 17, and Canady, tried to enter the bar but were turned away. They both told a bartender they were waiting for Harrison and were armed. Harrison asked his girlfriend to pick him up at the bar.

When Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride, an argument started between himself and Canady. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

Evans is still awaiting trial, which is set to start July 26.