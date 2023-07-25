SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess stolen firearms.

Ian Bigler, 34, also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release from the Attorney’s Office said that on October 1, 2021, Bigler was involved in a burglary where he and someone else stole 10 firearms from the home. The burglary was planned in advance.

In order to ensure that no one was at the home while the burglary was being committed, Bigler used diversions, the release said.

10 days later, Bigler was involved in an incident where he fled from police in a vehicle that contained evidence from the burglary, a pistol. The release said that he also used a weapon from the burglary, amongst other weapons, while holding someone against their will in a North Sioux City home on October 15, 2021.

The release said that Bigler’s internet search history also contained things such as ways to help conceal the conspiracy like “how does the FBI track you”, “how to hide”, “how to beat drones”, and “U.S. Marshals wanted list”.

Bigler was also being held accountable for an incident that took place in November 2020 where he brandished a gun while attempting to rob a local business.

Bigler has been convicted of numerous felonies in the past, the release said.

Bigler was sentenced to 180 months and a three-year supervised release term after he is released from prison.

The case was investigated by Le Mars Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, and the ATF.