Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for meth distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said Nicholas Thompson, 30, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on September 24, 2020.

He was previously convicted of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa on November 9, 2010.

Court documents said that between January 2019 and January 2020, Thompson and others conspired to distribute at least 5,000 grams of methamphetamine mixture.

On two occasions in July and December 2019, he was stopped by law enforcement and found in possession of about ½ ounce of methamphetamine. Later in December 2019, Thompson was apprehended pursuant to an arrest warrant and found in possession of more than two ounces of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement reported they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Thompson was a passenger of in January 2020. The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle and ran over stop-sticks deployed by authorities. Thompson exited the vehicle, fell, and was caught with a bag of nearly ten ounces of methamphetamine near him.

Officials said they also seized a loaded .38 caliber handgun, with the serial number filed off, approximately 60 feet from where the vehicle ultimately stopped. The bag appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle.

Thompson admitted to authorities that he had been involved in the distribution of sizable quantities of methamphetamine since he had been released from federal prison and intended to distribute some or all of the methamphetamine to other persons.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 132 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Thompson is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.