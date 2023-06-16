SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Man is set to spend the next 11 years in prison after he was caught with 90 grams of pure methamphetamine while under federal supervision for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a press release from the US District Attorney for Northern Iowa District Aurelio Solorio, 37, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 134 months on June 13.

The press release states that in May of 2021, Solorio was pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving. His vehicle was searched and it was discovered that he had 90 grams of pure methamphetamine. Later officers searched a home he was present in and officers found two pounds of methamphetamine and multiple handguns. A handgun was also found in Solorio’s storage shed.

At the time he was on supervised release from a 2011 conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in South Dakota.

In addition to the sentence for possession with intent to distribute, he will face a 46-month term in prison for violating federal supervised release. The sentences will be served consecutively and there is no parole in the federal system. When his sentence has been served he will have to spend seven years on supervised release.