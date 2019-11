SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man will be spending 10 years in prison after stabbing his roommate to death.

Elmi Said was sentenced on Friday in Woodbury County District Court to jail time and $150,000 in restitution to the family of his victim, Guled Nur.

In August, Said was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the 2018 stabbing death.

He was originally charged with 2nd-degree murder.