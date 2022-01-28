SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Sioux City was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a crime involving dealing drugs.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Nicholas Griffin, 38, of Sioux City, was sentenced for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

The release stated Griffin pleaded guilty in August 2021 to conspiring to distribute meth after previously being convicted of four other drug offenses. Those are listed below.

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Dickinson County 2004 Delivery of cocaine, Dickinson County 2008 Possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, Blackhawk County 2008 Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Webster County 2015

According to evidence, from November 2020 to January 2021, Griffin, along with others, distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine around Webster and Hamilton counties. In January 2021, Griffin reportedly sped up to 100 mph after an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Fort Dodge, and law enforcement seized around 10 pounds of meth, 1/2 gram of cocaine, 1/4 ounce of marijuana, and $7,559.

Griffin was sentenced to 214 months in prison and a 10-year term of supervised release.