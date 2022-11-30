STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (KCAU) — A Sioux City man and former Morningside University employee who was arrested on child pornography charges last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to Stafford County District Court documents, Shiran Nathaniel, 49, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of causing someone under age 15 to perform in porn and one count of propositioning a minor on the internet. He also faced a charge of indecent liberties, but it was declared nolle prosequi, meaning it’s been dismissed.

On Monday, Nathaniel received a suspended sentence of seven years and one month in prison. Twenty-five years and 11 months had been suspended from a 33 year sentence, 10 years each of the three counts of causing someone under age 15 to perform in porn and three years for the count of propositioning a minor on the internet, to be served consecutively.

Nathaniel was arrested by Sioux City police on a warrant in November 2021 for multiple counts including producing child pornography over a nine-month period between September 2020 and May 2021.

At the time of arrest, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was started after it received a report from a father that his 13-year-old daughter was in an inappropriate relationship with a grown man. During the investigation, authorities found that Nathaniel used the internet at his home and place of work to solicit minors. A later search of his home resulted ion the finding of child pornography.