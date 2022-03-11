SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after authorities said he was caught trying to distribute 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

Matthew Sandoval, 28, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after his October 28, 2021 guilty plea, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sandoval had previously been convicted for assault, possessing controlled substances, and three convictions of evading law enforcement which involved high-speed pursuits.

Sandoval was sentenced to 234 months in prison with five years of supervision after imprisonment.

The release states that evidence was presented showing Sandoval and others tried to distribute at least 40 pounds of methamphetamine in the Siouxland area while he possessed a firearm between 2016 through June 2021. As part of the conspiracy, shipments of the drug were done through the U.S. Postal Service.

Ruth M. Mendonça, The inspector in charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes Iowa, said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service works to preserve the integrity of U.S. Mail.

“People who use the mail to distribute dangerous drugs cause great harm to our communities, and they also place USPS employees at risk of exposure to dangerous controlled substances as well as violence associated with drug trafficking,” Mendonça said. “This conviction reflects successful teamwork among federal, state and local law enforcement. We want the public to know that Postal Inspectors will aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to use the Postal Service for criminal activity.

Mendonça added that they will not allow the U.S. Mail to be used to commit crimes, trying to keep illegal drugs out of the mail for the safety of everyone.

Sandoval remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison