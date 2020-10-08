Sioux City man sentenced for selling meth, cocaine from home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man selling meth, cocaine, and heroin from his home was sentenced to more than 32 years in federal prison.

According to a release, Monee Yodprasit, 42, of Sioux City, received the prison term after a guilty plea in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Yodprasit admitted that between June and November of 2019, he conspired to sell more than 50 grams of pure meth. On November 7, 2019, after law enforcement intercepted over nine pounds of methamphetamine on its way to Yodrapsit’s home, authorities executed a search warrant on Yodprasit’s residence where they seized more than two pounds of cocaine, approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 55.8 grams of heroin, two loaded handguns in the vicinity of the drugs, and approximately $24,000 in cash.

Yodprasit’s criminal history includes a conviction from the United States District Court for South Dakota, Southern Division, Case No. 98-CR-40170-1, for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance.

In that case, between May 1998 and November 1998, Yodprasit and codefendant, were distributing drugs, including multiple pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Both carried firearms during drug buys; and Yodprasit owned at least three firearms, including an AK-47 and two handguns. Yodprasit and the codefendant repeatedly traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and sold drugs out of hotel rooms.

Yodprasit was sentenced in Sioux City and faces 387 months in prison. He must serve a 10-year supervised release after the prison term. He is held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

