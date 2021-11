SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to federal prison Saturday for involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Joel Pereas-Duenas pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced to 4-and-a-half years in federal prison with an additional 3 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a total of $39,063.42 in restitution.

Pereas-Duena was arrested in June 2020 for his involvement in a drive-by shooting on West 6th Street.