Sioux City man sentenced for possessing loaded gun as a felon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was sentenced on Friday for possessing a loaded gun as a felon.

David Devall, 43, of Sioux City, was sentenced to a prison term after a guilty plea in October of 2020 to being a felon, drug user, and domestic abuse misdemeanant in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officials presented evident that Sioux City officers noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a closed business on December 17, 2019. An unmarked officer vehicle followed the suspicious vehicle and learned it was registered to Devall.

Officials said the vehicle Devall was in drove away and made a series of suspicious turns down different streets. A marked police vehicle used its emergency lights to pull the vehicle over at a closed McDonald’s.

Officers noticed Devall making movements in the vehicle, and they asked him to get out. A search of the vehicle revealed a black backpack that contained two baggies, a jar of marijuana, a marijuana pipe, a methamphetamine pipe, a scale, methamphetamine, and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

Devall was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and will serve a two-year supervised release after prison. He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he is taken to federal prison.