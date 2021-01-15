Sioux City man sentenced for murdering woman in hotel, arson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man convicted of murdering a woman and then starting a fire in an attempt to cover it up has been sentenced.

In Woodbury County District Court Friday, Jordan Henry, 30, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with credit for time served. He must serve a minimum of 35 years for the charge of first-degree murder. He will also need to pay restitution, and a hearing for that has been scheduled for February 12.

Henry was found guilty in November 2020 of first-degree murder and arson charges in connection to the January 2019 death of Elizabeth Bockholt. He had pleaded not guilty in February 2020 and a bench trial started July 2020.

Henry is accused of strangling Buckholt and setting her hotel room on fire. Court documents said he started the fire to cover up the murder.

One witness gave a statement about that fatal night and recounts finding her friend.

“He opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came billowing out into the hall and just a strong smell, and then the smoke alarms went off throughout the hotel,” said Brenda Chaffin.