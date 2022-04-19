SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced to prison after he was found to be in possession of several grams of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Donovan Lang, 27, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty on November 19, 2021, to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

During the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence indicated that on August 15, 2021, While Lang was the passenger of a vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a knife and around 100 grams of meth that was wrapped in purple latex gloves. The meth was found under his seat and a short knife was found in his pockets along with five to seven matching purple latex gloves.

The release stated that he was sentenced to 90 months (about 7 and a half years) in prison and must serve a 4-year term of supervised release upon completing his prison term.

Lang remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City. The task force includes personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.