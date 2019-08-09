Sioux City man sentenced for illegally possessing firearm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been charged and sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm from a prohibited person.

Victor Chavarria, 21 of Sioux City, was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on August 7.

According to a recent press release, Chavarria was an unlawful user and distributor of marijuana and possessed a firearm and ammunition during his drug trafficking distribution. Chavarria hid one of his handguns under the mattress of a sleeping three-year-old child.

Chavarria also has a history of domestic violence. According to the press release, he and another male handcuffed a victim, causing her pain and physical injury, while holding her against her will. They also used an electric trimmer to shave her head while she was handcuffed.

Chavarria was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his term. There is no parole in the federal system.