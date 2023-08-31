SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man will be spending more than five years in prison after pulling a gun during a road rage incident.

According to a release from the United States District Attorney’s Office, Chris Hendrickson, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.

Evidence at the trial showed that Hendrickson was traveling downtown near 6th and Pierce Street. The release states that a vehicle was attempting to pass him, but he refused to let the driver pass.

When the driver pulled up next to Hendrickson, he allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver and began threatening them. The victim reported the incident to law enforcement and followed Hendrickson from a safe distance until he parked.

The release states that Hendrickson took off on foot but was apprehended by law enforcement. While he was being taken into custody, officials found marijuana, a switchblade knife, brass knuckles, and the handgun on his person.

Hendrickson was sentenced to 64 months in prison and three years of supervised release.