Sioux City man sentenced for firing arrows at police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who fired arrows at officers in December 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mitchell Smith, 47, was sentenced to 20 years for intimidation of a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Smith reached a plea agreement in August after pleading not guilty in February. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder was dropped.

The plea deal stems from an incident in December when Sioux City Police were called to a disturbance and reported they found a man with a compound bow, launching arrows at officers.

Court documents said the man, identified as Smith, surrendered after officers resulted to using chemical agents following the attempts of peaceful negotiation.