SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to escaping custody.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated in a release that Charles Cook, 39, of Sioux City, failed to report back to a residential reentry center in Sioux City. He pleaded guilty on February 23 to one count of escape from federal custody.

The release stated Cook admitted to signing furlough paperwork from the Federal Bureau of Prison on December 30, 2021. Cook had been in prison in Colorado, and he was supposed to arrive at Dismas Charities in Sioux City by 10:30 p.m. on January 12, following his release.

Dismas Charities is a residential reentry center, also known as a halfway house. He didn’t report to Dismas Charities, the release explained.

The next day, January 13, the reentry center reported Cook hadn’t arrived, and they didn’t know where he was. Cook was arrested in Sioux City at 2800 West 4th Street on January 19.

Cook had been convicted for failing to register as a sex offender, so he had been sentenced to 41 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

For the custody escape crime, Cook was sentenced in Sioux City to 30 months in prison with a 3-year term of supervised release.

Cook is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.