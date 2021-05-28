Sioux City man sentenced for embezzling from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday for engaging in rebate schemes, fraudulent invoice schemes, and stealing items belonging to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Jason Ehlers, age 48, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization, according to the release from the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorneys Office.

In a plea agreement, Ehlers admitted that he stole and embezzled from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska at least $22,432.00. Ehlers admitted to using his position as a General Manager with BluStone Homes, also known as HoChunk Real-Estate, solely owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, to engage in rebate schemes, a fraudulent invoice scheme, and theft of construction supplies for his own benefit.

Ehlers was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Ehlers to one month in prison. Ehlers must also pay a $10,000 fine and serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.