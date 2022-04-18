SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was convicted of trafficking drugs in Siouxland.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Donovan Lang, 27, of Sioux City, was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The release explained evidence was shown from August 15, 2021, that Lang was found with a knife and around 100 grams of methamphetamine. Some of the meth was wrapped in 2 to 3 latex gloves and discovered beneath Lang’s seat. More glove-wrapped meth was found on Lang’s person.

Lang was sentenced to 90 months in prison with a 4-year term of supervised release after prison.