Sioux City man sentenced for deadly apartment fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fire-related death of a neighbor.

Robert Mahoney, 52, was sentenced to 25 years for first-degree arson and 5 years for involuntary manslaughter. He will also have to pay a $750 fine on the involuntary manslaughter charge and $150,000 in restitution to the estate of the victim, Wanda Blake. He will be credited for time served.

A jury convicted Mahoney back in March for the death of 51-year-old Wanda Blake. Blake died three weeks after Mahoney torched his Sioux City apartment back in February 2018.

Court documents said he was trying to make a torch and reportedly got “mad” when the papers he lit went out. He then covered a table in aerosol bug spray and lit it on fire resulting in the apartment fire.

