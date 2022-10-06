SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

Mario Josue Reyes, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography back in May, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release stated that Reyes admitted to possessing child pornography in a plea agreement and admitted to recording himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor that was 12 and 13 years old at the time. Reyes also admitted to giving the minor drugs.

Reyes has been sentenced to 156 months in prison and must serve a 5-year supervised release term after he’s out of prison. Reyes is currently being held by the United States Marshals before being transported to federal prison.