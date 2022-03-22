SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced to several years in prison for a crime involving methamphetamine trafficking.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated Daniel Dickey, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on March 15, 2022, for the crime.

Evidence presented during hearings showed from December 2020 to April 2021, Dickey had conspired to distribute more than 30 pounds of meth in and around Sioux City with other conspirators. Dickey was reportedly involved in taking liquid methamphetamine shipments from Texas. Other meth that was involved was driven from Mexico to Texas to Iowa to South Dakota.

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.

Dickey was sentenced to 93 months in prison and is required to serve three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.