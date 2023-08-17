SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man will be serving several decades in prison for assaulting an elderly woman.

49-year-old Carl Mohr pled guilty to willful injury-habitual offender and assault on a peace officer-habitual offender as part of a plea agreement. He received a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Mohr must serve at least 3 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

In June, he attacked a 75-year-old woman because she would not take him to buy drugs. He also threatened to kill the police officers who arrived at the residence.

Mohr was additionally accused of throwing half of a broken pair of nunchucks at the officers.